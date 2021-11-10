Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $117.07 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $126.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.88.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

