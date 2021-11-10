Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 687,789 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

