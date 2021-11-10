Kieran M. O’sullivan Sells 300 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Stock

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $11,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CTS stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.20. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTS. TheStreet lowered CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CTS by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,637,000 after buying an additional 63,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CTS by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in CTS by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

