KickToken Market Capitalization Tops $14.77 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $14.77 million and $1.46 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00050724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.84 or 0.00224838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00092933 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,486,556,976 coins. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

