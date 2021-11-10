Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,955. The stock has a market cap of $365.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.27. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.
Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.