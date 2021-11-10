Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,955. The stock has a market cap of $365.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.27. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 12,201.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.28% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

