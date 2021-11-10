Kering SA (EPA:KER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €782.67 ($920.78).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KER shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €860.00 ($1,011.76) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €681.00 ($801.18) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER traded up €17.70 ($20.82) on Friday, hitting €681.90 ($802.24). 277,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €649.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €700.01. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a one year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.