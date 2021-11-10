Kenneth C. Frazier Sells 663,881 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $84.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,848,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,522,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average is $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

