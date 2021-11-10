Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down to $21.17

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.17, but opened at $18.96. Kelly Services shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $746.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

