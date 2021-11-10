Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Trading Down 6.4%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)’s stock price was down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29. Approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 161,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KELYA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kelly Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The firm has a market cap of $745.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

