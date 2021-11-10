Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Trading Down 6.4%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)’s stock price was down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29. Approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 161,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KELYA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kelly Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
The firm has a market cap of $745.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
