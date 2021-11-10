Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after buying an additional 955,560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4,350.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 392,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 383,908 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,488,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after buying an additional 267,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $634.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KPTI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

