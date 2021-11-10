Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Sells $2,056,320.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $2,056,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:KRTX traded down $14.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.59. 761,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,156. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.75. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.04 and a 1-year high of $161.98.
Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on KRTX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.
About Karuna Therapeutics
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
