JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 79.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of CHEF opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.08 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.