Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 358,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,812,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 3.4% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

