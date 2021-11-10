Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Acquires 5,378 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 51,546 shares during the period.

STIP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.58. 3,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,816. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.13.

