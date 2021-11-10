John Raymond Murphy Sells 5,137 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Stock

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
