John Raymond Murphy Sells 5,137 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Stock

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

