Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 1,224 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.96. 31,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,767. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.46 and a 1 year high of $306.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

