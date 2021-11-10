Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $3,611,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $2,302,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.60. 2,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.20 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

