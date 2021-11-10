Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $170.12. 6,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,145. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

