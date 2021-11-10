Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 12,000 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 120.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after purchasing an additional 190,020 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.2% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,062,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,707,000 after purchasing an additional 171,043 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 387.8% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after purchasing an additional 932,185 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of INFO traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.46. 8,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $131.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.48.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.