Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.100-$15.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.29. 50,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,021. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 138.95, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.36.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,217 shares of company stock worth $1,748,777 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $88,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

