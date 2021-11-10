iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.94. 47,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,311. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

