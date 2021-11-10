iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.21. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

