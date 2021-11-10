iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Position Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,821,000 after purchasing an additional 267,938 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,099,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,439,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,666,000 after purchasing an additional 195,511 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 726.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,030,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of MCHI opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $97.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.61.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.