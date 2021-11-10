iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,746,000 after buying an additional 2,303,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,979,000 after buying an additional 604,234 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,303,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,947,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,244,000 after purchasing an additional 277,786 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.87. 27,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,523. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.15. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $107.39.

