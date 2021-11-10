iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 60,672 shares.The stock last traded at $53.43 and had previously closed at $52.89.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $582,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,404,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.