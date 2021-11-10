IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,501,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,459,000 after buying an additional 70,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,241,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after buying an additional 254,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,915,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.52. 196,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,634. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

