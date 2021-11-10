IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,054. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.02 million, a P/E ratio of 146.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IntriCon stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of IntriCon worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

