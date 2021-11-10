International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,073,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of International Game Technology worth $25,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 51.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 51.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 385,711 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 81.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 279,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 125,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $8,801,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IGT opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.15 and a beta of 2.10. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $32.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

