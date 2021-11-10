Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $95.96 and last traded at $95.47, with a volume of 1042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.02.

The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.91%.

IPAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

