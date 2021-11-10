Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.160-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.820-$0.860 EPS.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.31. 4,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,935. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,725 shares of company stock worth $14,525,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

