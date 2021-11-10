Insured Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $33,217.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $33,217.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00072268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00072710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00096658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,599.23 or 0.99529844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,571.34 or 0.07043196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00019825 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.