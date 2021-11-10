Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $119.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.29.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,732 shares of company stock worth $1,773,797. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 122,291 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $12,045,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 99.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 110,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,483,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

