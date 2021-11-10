Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO Sells 2,959 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PDC Energy stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.51. The company had a trading volume of 643,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,386. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.83 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PDC Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in PDC Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

