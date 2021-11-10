Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Sells 10,657 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $299,035.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OLO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,107. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.65.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $903,077,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at $35,180,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at $34,307,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OLO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after acquiring an additional 963,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.