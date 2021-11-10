Insider Selling: NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Sells 6,400 Shares of Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $32.47. 691,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 0.71. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 46,942 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after acquiring an additional 183,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,141,000 after acquiring an additional 52,134 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.