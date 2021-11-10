Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $51.30. 2,066,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,298. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.78.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

