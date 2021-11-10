Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells 143 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $797.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $818.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $798.51. The company has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.29.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

