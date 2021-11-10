Insider Selling: Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Director Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FANG traded down $5.83 on Wednesday, reaching $107.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,653,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,866. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day moving average is $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 505,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,135,000 after purchasing an additional 301,585 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

