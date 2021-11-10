Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells 646 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Brian Poulliot also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 8th, Brian Poulliot sold 236 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $14,657.96.
- On Monday, October 25th, Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00.
Shares of BJ opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.47.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.
About BJ’s Wholesale Club
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.
