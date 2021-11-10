Insider Buying: Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Acquires 1,250 Shares of Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director F L. Garrett III bought 1,250 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FRST traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 31,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,137. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $393.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $14,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $4,569,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its stake in Primis Financial by 44.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 307,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.