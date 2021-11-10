Insider Buying: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Acquires 47,344 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin bought 47,344 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $669,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 711,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,593. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.29 million, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.12.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVER. JMP Securities lowered their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

