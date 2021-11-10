Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,502 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence were worth $20,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth about $200,000.

NASDAQ:ACQRU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

