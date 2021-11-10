Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $1.04. Incyte posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. Incyte has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,186,000 after buying an additional 60,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460,500 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Incyte by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Incyte by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,173,000 after purchasing an additional 90,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,297,000 after purchasing an additional 242,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

