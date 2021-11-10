Inchcape (LON:INCH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $824.76

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 824.76 ($10.78) and traded as high as GBX 877.50 ($11.46). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 856 ($11.18), with a volume of 405,576 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.89) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 838.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 825.19. The company has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 45.45.

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston purchased 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.87) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.72 ($2,674.05).

Inchcape plc

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

