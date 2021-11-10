ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 4,854.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 106.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 254.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 43,398 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $439,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734. 82.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

