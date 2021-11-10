Ikarian Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 97.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,375,789 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $117,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $872.57 million, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $28,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $569,148. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

