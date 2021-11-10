II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75 to $0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million to $840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.98 million.II-VI also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.950 EPS.

IIVI stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.75. 68,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,391. II-VI has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.93.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $638,164. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.