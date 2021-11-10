Idle Price Tops $3.84 on Major Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last week, Idle has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $73,386.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $3.84 or 0.00005601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00075136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00077587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00099702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,810.68 or 1.00323593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.18 or 0.07007244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020022 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,832 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

