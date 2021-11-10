IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.300-$8.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $625.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $421.15 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $648.57 and a 200-day moving average of $628.12. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.