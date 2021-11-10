ICON Price Hits $2.13 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, ICON has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00003196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $72.09 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ICON Profile
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 673,913,216 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ICON
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.